Nickelback recently found himself caught up in a strange phenomenon, courtesy of TikTok.

The latest TikTok craze involves a brief snippet of the Canadian rock band’s 2014 single “She Keeps Me Up” from the No Fixed Address album, accompanying before-and-after video clips in which people instantly transform from frumpy to fabulous.

As the trend continues to grow, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroger and his musical cohorts have become aware of it.

On Tuesday, the band shared a brief video clip compiling a few of the TikTok videos, and admitted they were surprised to see the direction that TikTokers had taken the track.

“Thanks for all the love for ‘She Keeps Me Up’. That one was pretty unexpected,” reads the message.