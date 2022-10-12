NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson are seen on the set of "Madame Web" on 42nd Street on October 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Dakota Johnson is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Madame Web”, and photos have emerged as the upcoming Sony movie films on location in New York City.

Johnson stars as the titular Madame Web, a.k.a. Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself, and who has been an ally to Spider-Man in the Marvel comics series. According to reports, the movie will tell the character’s origin story.

Other members of the movie’s cast include Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet and Mike Epps.

In the pics, Johnson is accompanied by co-star Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) and Isbela Merced (“Rosaline”).

Check out the pics of Johnson’s Madame Webb and her crew of crime-fighters in action in the streets of Manhattan in the photos below.

