Comedy Central has revealed the date of Trevor Noah’s final appearance as host of “The Daily Show”.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the channel’s parent company, Paramount Global, announced Noah’s final time behind the “Daily Show” desk will be on Thursday, Dec. 8; in advance of his swan-song, a week’s worth of shows leading up to the big day will feature highlight’s from the South African comedian’s seven-year stint as host.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on ‘The Daily Show’ and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” said Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy in a statement.

“Chris has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family,” added Noah. “I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.”

Noah, who replaced longtime host Jon Stewart in 2015, made the announcement of his exit during the Sept. 30 edition of “The Daily Show”.

“I found myself thinking throughout the time, you know, everything we’ve gone through: the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of, you know… the more pandemic. And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly,” said Noah, with audible gasps heard from the studio audience.

“I’ve loved hosting this show,” he continued.

“It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s**tty on the worst days,” Noah added. “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”