T.J. Miller made headlines after a recent appearance on Adam Carolla’s podcast, when he insisted that he would never work with Ryan Reynolds again due to a “weird” experience with the actor on the set of the last “Deadpool” movie.

“Would I work with him again? No,” declared Miller, who played bartender Weasel in “Deadpool” and its sequel.

Detailing what he perceived as Reynolds, in character as Deadpool, being “horrifically mean” to his character, Weasel, the former “Silicon Valley” star added, “I sorta wish him well, because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

Miller tried to clarify his comments during an appearance Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton & Sam Roberts” when co-host asked Miller about his anecdote.

According to Miller, Reynolds contacted him after the interview, and the two have sorted things out.

“It was a misunderstanding,” Miller said of the on-set incident. “So I emailed him back, and now it’s fine.”

Miller continued by pointing out that he had a long history of “not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be.”

He added, “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly.”

In fact, Miller added, he thought that he had “said all these complimentary things” about Reynolds, including praising his comedy skills, but that’s not what the media picked up on in their stories.

“I didn’t think I had said anything that was that negative,” he said. “I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. But no, it was the next day — he and I talked, and it’s fine.”