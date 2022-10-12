Click to share this via email

Tom Pelphrey and girlfriend Kaley Cuoco announced this week that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl.

On Wednesday, “Extra” caught up with Pelphrey while he was promoting his new movie “American Murder”.

Understandably, he couldn’t conceal his excitement at becoming a dad.

“We’re so excited,” Pelphrey gushed.

“It’s the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky… Everybody’s healthy… It’s a beautiful thing,” he added.

On Tuesday, the “Flight Attendant” star shared news of her pregnancy with her 7.5 million Instagram followers, along with various photos of the couple celebrating.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon…” she wrote in the caption.