It seems that Scott Disick hasn’t been kicked of “The Kardashians” just yet! In Thursday’s episode of the family’s Hulu series, the father of three and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex made his first appearance of the season.

Scott is seen meeting up with Kendall Jenner to discuss her new-found passion for flipping houses — a logical connection as Scott briefly had his own spin-off series, “Flip It With Disick”.

Scott offers Kendall some advice and the conversation then turns to Kim Kardashian‘s then beau, Pete Davidson, heading to space.

Fans might remember that Pete and Scott seemingly hit it off during Kim’s nine-month romance with the comedian, and shared snapshots of themselves having fun together.

Kendall says she couldn’t go to space, and Scott tells her, “You’re not landing in Mars and having lunch.”

Scott Disick hasn't been kicked off #TheKardashians just yet! He made his first season 2 cameo after Kourtney complained his storyline ruined her "fairytale." https://t.co/gkUJWM5xmv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 13, 2022

The exchange is pretty brief and there is zero talk of Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, who has been planning her wedding to Travis Barker this season. That might very well be intentional.

Kourtney recently opened up about her feelings surrounding Scott’s season 1 storyline and as an executive producer on the show, she was less than thrilled.

In an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast earlier this month, Kourtney said she had “no idea” if Scott would be featured on season 2 of the show.

“I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it,” she admitted. “And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is.”

Kourtney’s engagement to Travis was featured on season 1, and at the time, the topic of Scott’s feelings surrounding the engagement was a big storyline. Kourtney said she gave notes about Scott scenes, but they “weren’t addressed.”

“I didn’t initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we’re so used to the way that we’ve done things for so long and it’s been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included,” she said. “I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairytale. And I was like, why can’t we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this? I get it’s TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, you wouldn’t do this to anyone else.”

Since the first season aired, Kourtney said she’s “definitely made it really clear that that’s not for me.”

Kourtney and Scott share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. She tied the knot with Travis last spring and the wedding is expected to be featured on the show.

In a recent episode, Kourtney also talked about her weight loss she experienced during past “toxic” relationships, not specifically naming Scott.

Watch the clip below for more:

“The Kardashians” streams Thursdays on Disney+.

MORE FROM ET:

Kourtney Reveals Current Weight, Lowest Weight on ‘The Kardashians’

Kourtney Kardashian on Scott Disick’s Future on ‘The Kardashians’

Kris Jenner Clarifies Scott Disick’s Relationship with the Kardashians