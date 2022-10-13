Royal fans have noticed something familiar about King Charles III’s upcoming coronation date.

The monarch will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, which is also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle son Archie’s fourth birthday.

It’s not yet known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to California after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020, will be in attendance at the coronation.

Some social media users called the royals out for holding such a special event on Archie’s birthday.

One person pointed out that King George V became King on May 6, 1910, before his coronation was held on June 22, 1911.

The coronation event is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London, England — the same location British monarchs have been crowned for nine centuries. King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old.