King Charles III waves to members of the public outside Dunfermline Abbey. Dunfermline, Scotland, UK - 03 Oct 2022

Royal fans have noticed something familiar about King Charles III’s upcoming coronation date.

The monarch will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, which is also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

It’s not yet known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to California after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020, will be in attendance at the coronation.

READ MORE: Why Camilla, Queen Consort Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle At King Charles’ Coronation

Some social media users called the royals out for holding such a special event on Archie’s birthday.

Weird isn’t it? Selfish grandpa stealing the spotlight from his grandchild. What do the royal family social media police have to say about this? — ❤️🌾Archie chickens inn/Lilibet rabbit garden🌾❤️ (@Kindnessrocks5) October 11, 2022

Did no one check a calendar before they settled on a date? They have a private secretary for this reason. — ☀️Sunny Dee 👑 (@dontbiteme) October 12, 2022

If this were anyone else, I’d believe it was an honest mistake. But knowing how callous he was to Diana, and noe by extension to H&M, I’m not surprised in the slightest. — Jessie Quinton (@jeassebelle) October 13, 2022

The date has significance to the RF and will not have been picked to suit Charles alone. Archie will have many more birthdays. Charles has one Coronation. My parents love my kids all year round – not just on their birthdays! — KatB (@MervelllaB) October 13, 2022

READ MORE: King Charles III’s Coronation Date Set Sooner Than Expected

One person pointed out that King George V became King on May 6, 1910, before his coronation was held on June 22, 1911.

It’s the anniversary of the accession of George V, the founder of the house of Windsor. The world doesn’t revolve around the Sussexes (shocking to them, I know). — Lisa Morrow (@Lisa28515) October 13, 2022

The Prince of Wales was proclaimed King George V following his father's death on 6 May 1910.https://t.co/Xvgcyh5Pt4 📷 https://t.co/esa5h15O9c pic.twitter.com/otzveReYFm — Suzanne Brmptn (@Suzanne_Brmptn) October 12, 2022

But one social media user insisted:

His ascension, not his coronation. George V was coronated on June 22nd. Why not choose that date? — GiGi 🇺🇦 (@Dwoodmom) October 12, 2022

The coronation event is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London, England — the same location British monarchs have been crowned for nine centuries. King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old.