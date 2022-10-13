Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends DC's "Black Adam" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City.

Dwayne Johnson hit the red carpet premiere of “Black Adam” in New York City where he chatted about the upcoming film and the future of the DC universe.

The actor who stars as the antihero himself — Black Adam — revealed where he sees himself fitting in when it comes to helming future DC films, similarly to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

“The best position that I could be for DC is one as an adviser, where I can help. I love DC. It’s in my blood,” Johnson told Variety. “In the spirit of growing up with the DC Universe. I’m here to help in any way I can, including looking for and finding that right leader or leaders.”

The actor reminisced on his relationship with DC Comics, which dates back to his childhood.

“As a little boy, I grew up loving the Super Friends, specifically Superman,” Johnson explained. “I saw my first Black Adam comic and it was arresting to me. His face was intense. He looked cool, looked different, badass and had brown skin. So automatically I was relating to him. I am DC through and through.”

When it comes to the potential of a DC-Marvel crossover, Johnson noted that a project like such would simply entail fan demand.

“I’m always optimistic. I’d like to think that we would see that,” Johnson said. “My philosophy is anything can get done.

“Let’s start with the end goal,” he continued, noting that “if the end goal is to have some sort of crossover that can be compelling, smart, cool for the fans,” then “Let’s get a temperature gauge if they’d like to see something like that. And then if they do, then let’s create it.”

“I operate my businesses like that,” he added. “I truly believe that anything can happen. Anything can happen with the right people and place, and the right leadership, having the right conversations.”

“Black Adam” hits theatres on Oct. 21.