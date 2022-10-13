Ashley Tisdale joked about her ageless appearance on TikTok this week.
The “High School Musical” actress, who played Sharpay Evans in the much-loved flicks, shared a clip of herself mouthing along to some “Twilight” dialogue.
READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Talks Baby Riley’s First Words, Justin Bieber Collab Hopes & ‘Magical’ Moms Vacay With Hilary Duff And Ashley Tisdale
In the voiceover, Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan asks Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen how old he is, with him admitting he’s 17.
READ MORE: Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff And Ashley Tisdale Enjoy Mommy Getaway Together
She then questions, “How long have you been 17?” to which he replies: “A while.”
Tisdale commented “when you just don’t age” in the caption.
@ashleytisdaleWhen you just dont age♬ original sound – Chief of memes
In another TikTok clip, Tisdale took her fans round a property she’d just bought before finding out there was a lot of mould.
@ashleytisdaleUnder construction♬ original sound – AshleyTisdale