Ashley Tisdale joked about her ageless appearance on TikTok this week.

The “High School Musical” actress, who played Sharpay Evans in the much-loved flicks, shared a clip of herself mouthing along to some “Twilight” dialogue.

In the voiceover, Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan asks Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen how old he is, with him admitting he’s 17.

She then questions, “How long have you been 17?” to which he replies: “A while.”

Tisdale commented “when you just don’t age” in the caption.

In another TikTok clip, Tisdale took her fans round a property she’d just bought before finding out there was a lot of mould.