Chrissy Teigen is an open book when it comes to discussing her pregnancy struggles.

The star shared some cute snaps on Instagram, revealing how she used to be able to eat anything, but not anymore.

Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another baby after losing their son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant in September 2020.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Girls Night Out

The Cravings: All Together author wrote that she could “do anything” to her stomach before, including eating “street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots.”

READ MORE: John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen’s Journey Through Motherhood Inspired New Single ‘Wonder Woman’

Teigen, who donned a hot pink ensemble in the images, while Legend sweetly kissed her cheek in one pic, added, “And she was strong, my stomach. Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours.”

However, she insisted she’s “still so happy” that she and Legend have another little one on the way.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.