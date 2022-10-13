Mandy Moore and her son are eagerly waiting for their new family member.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram of her and 19-month-old son Gus cuddling up together.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore Celebrates ‘Especially Significant’ Baby Shower Ahead Of Second Child

“As we play the patient waiting game, I’ll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know,” she wrote in the caption.

“He’s still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there’s change in the air and he’s going to be the best big brother ever,” she added.

The actress, who shares Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith, is pregnant with her second child.

She announced she was expecting baby No. 2 back in June, after the series finale of “This Is Us”.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore Would ‘Love, Love, Love’ To Appear In ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

Speaking to People last month, Moore shared that Gus is “entirely unaware” the he will soon be a big brother.

“I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he’ll say, ‘Baby brother,’ but he has no idea what’s going on,” she said.

“His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in, which maybe is for the best because we won’t have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world,” Moore added. “We’ll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what’s about to hit him.”