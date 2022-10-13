It’s a moot point. Khloé Kardashian isn’t exactly hip to the internet lingo these days. The 38-year-old reality star likes to live tweet each week’s episode of her family’s Hulu show, “The Kardashians”, and on Wednesday night she took to Twitter to engage with fans about the latest episode when she kept encountering the same word — “moots.”

When one fan asked KoKo if they could be “moots,” she replied, “WTH is that.”

Despite not knowing what the word meant, Khloé quickly took a liking to it, tweeting, “Moots moots moots,” and “Who wants to moots me,” and “Mootsy baby. I’m mooting.”

Moots moots moots — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

Who wants to moots me — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

Mootsy baby. I’m mooting — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

One fan explained that “moots” means you follow people back, as in a mutual follow. Another clarified it meant that you follow the other person back and actively engage with them.

“See, actively engaging is just too much of a commitment, but I really like the word moots,” Khloé responded. “Moots daddy. Moots me.”

Moots does? Someone told me we are mutual friends. I actually just forgot what someone told me moots meant https://t.co/A3XXHNfxyg — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

See, actively engaging is just too much of a commitment, but I really like the word moots https://t.co/rIUqF4yBa0 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

Moots daddy. Moots me — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

When one commenter wrote, “Aww auntie ur so old,” Khloé replied, “You spelled sexy wrong.”

You spelled sexy wrong https://t.co/jSla1Go1jG — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

One Kardashian superfan posted an audio message thoroughly explaining the meaning of “moots” and jokingly calling Khloé “out of touch.”

“You guys are making me look bad in front of Lex!! Bloooooop she said I am out of touch lol somebody better teach me,” Khloé replied.

You guys are making me look bad in front of Lex!! Bloooooop she said I am out of touch lol somebody better teach me https://t.co/e35VXdtkZF — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

In Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”, Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, surprised her with a special lunch with Martha Stewart. When Khloé explained that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered another child while they were still together, Martha replied, “Oh, that’s not nice,” causing both Kris and Khloé to burst out laughing.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” stream Thursdays on Hulu.

