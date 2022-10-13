Click to share this via email

Two friends are forced to pick sides in the latest trailer for “The School for Good and Evil”.

Netflix just dropped the latest teaser for the new flick, which stars Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie as Sophie and Agatha, who end up going head-to-head.

A synopsis writes that the pair “find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil.”

Sophie questions at the start of the clip, “What if we’ve been dropped in the wrong school?” before adding: “You don’t understand… I’m supposed to be a princess!” before changing for the worse and battling it out with her BFF.

The movie also stars Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Yeoh.

“The School for Good and Evil” premieres globally on Netflix on Oct. 19.