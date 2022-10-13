Roald Dahl’s classic heroine is leading a musical revolution.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming “Matilda: The Musical”, an adaptation of the stage musical based on the novel by the beloved children’s author.

Netflix

“Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books,” the official description reads. “Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.”

Photo: Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

The synopsis continues, “On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).”

Photo: Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

The trailer gives a taste of the tone and performances, as well as a look at the epic musical numbers, including the showstopper “Revolting Children”.

Photo: Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

The book was previously adapted into a film in 1996 by director Danny DeVito.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical” premieres Dec. 25.