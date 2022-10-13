Cuba Gooding Jr. will avoid prison.

On Thursday, the actor entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge that will see him receive no jail time, as part of a conditional arrangement struck last April, reported WABC-TV.

Earlier this year, Gooding pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge for forcibly kissing a worker at a nightclub in New York in 2018. He was arrested in 2019.

By meeting the terms of the plea arrangement, which included staying out of trouble, going through six months of alcohol and behaviour modification counselling, the 54-year-old was able to withdraw his initial plea, and plead guilty instead to a noncriminal harassment violation.

As a result, Gooding will face no additional penalties, and will not have a criminal record. Had he not abided by the terms of the conditional deal, he could have been sent to jail for up to a year.

The forcible kissing incident was one of many allegations of misconduct against Gooding in recent years, and the actor is facing a number of civil litigation actions from accusers.

In one lawsuit, Gooding is accused of raping a woman in New York in 2013.