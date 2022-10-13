Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London.

Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out for her first solo royal engagement since the Queen’s death on Thursday.

The royal looked elegant in a navy ensemble, as she was pictured arriving at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, U.K., where she met with staff working to help victims of domestic abuse.

Camilla is an active spokesperson for domestic abuse and has been for years. During her latest engagement, she also met with multiple survivors who had been helped by the hospital.

Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She was seen visiting the maternity ward, which acts as a key hub for women experiencing domestic abuse, at the hospital, as well as meeting some of the U.K.-based charity SafeLives team.

Camilla, Queen Consort talks to SafeLives pioneer Shana Begum and her 3-week-old baby, Jeremy, during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla became Queen Consort after the Queen passed away at age 96 on September 8.

She will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III at their coronation on May 6, 2023.