Adam Sandler has confirmed he’s reuniting with the Safdie brothers for another flick.

The actor worked with Josh and Benjamin Safdie on the critically-acclaimed 2019 release “Uncut Gems”.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sandler shared when talking about how he decides which scripts to take, “Who’s involved with it, if I can act to a subject matter. If I feel a little like I’m not sure how I’m going to go after that, that’s probably a good sign—that nervous about the particular project.

“I’m going to do a movie with the Safdie brothers and we’re supposed to start in the late winter, right.

“So, part of my brain right now is like, ‘I’m on tour.’ Then once that Safdie brothers movie starts – and I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our a**es off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time,” he went on.

READ MORE: Adam Sandler Remembers Wife’s Grandmother Who Passed Away At 106: ‘A True Good Person’

“So, part of my brain is going, ‘Wow, once that movie starts, I’m in deep and our lives are going to change.'”

Sandler continued, “Like everybody, when you work hard you’re tired, you’re knocked out, and you miss out on some stuff that you wish you could’ve seen. But ultimately, I know it’s going to be a few months of going after a goal that we all feel the same about. We want to do the best we can.”

READ MORE: Adam Sandler Bombs His Own IMDb-Page Quiz

When questioned whether the project will be “as intense as making ‘Uncut Gems’,” Sandler replied: “Yeah, because of how much these guys care. And how much I don’t want to let them down.

“And I see how hard they work, and just like when I’m working on my comedies with my friends, it means a lot to us. Every joke means a lot. The Safdie boys, every word means a lot to them, every frame of the movie means a lot. So, I don’t want to walk through anything. I care about it, and I respect those guys so much.”