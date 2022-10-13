Silk Sonic doesn’t want to monopolize the Grammys.

On Thursday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they are withdrawing their album An Evening With Silk Sonic from consideration for the awards show next year.

READ MORE: Bruno Mars Pulls Hilarious Prank On Anderson .Paak During Silk Sonic’s Las Vegas Show

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

The album, whose lead single “Lead the Door Open” won the Grammy for Record of the Year at last year’s ceremony, was released in November 2021 and is considered eligible for the 2023 awards.

But Mars said, “we’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” adding, “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony.”

READ MORE: Silk Sonic Perform Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ At The Billboard Music Awards

The album had been considered a likely frontrunner for Album of the Year in 2023.

“Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”