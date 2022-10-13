A lot has been said about the “Don’t Worry Darling” sex scenes, but director Olivia Wilde insists there’s much more to the film.

Lead actress Florence Pugh, who plays Alice in the flick alongside Harry Styles’ Jack, previously criticized the hype surrounding the sex scenes.

Wilde tells Elle for their 2022 “Women in Hollywood” November issue of the scenes in question sparking controversy, “I was interested in acknowledging female pleasure that doesn’t come from penetration…. The one area of cinema where I don’t see people being held back [about sex] in this way is queer cinema.”

Olivia Wilde. Photo: Cass Bird

She adds, referencing her boyfriend Styles, “Harry has a film coming out, ‘My Policeman’, which is a wonderful example of real eroticism that is explored and treated in an adult way without being fetishized or objectified.

“But it’s interesting because Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes. And I think she’s so right.

“I completely agree with her that it’s overshadowing everything else that the movie’s about, which is so interestingly ironic because one of the uses of sex in Victory is as a tool of distraction. When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way.”

READ MORE: Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Dine Out Together Amid Breakup Rumours

Olivia Wilde. Photo: Cass Bird

“Don’t Worry Darling” hit headlines around the world after it was released last month.

READ MORE: 40 Members Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Issue Statement Refuting Rumoured ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde

There were rumours of an alleged feud between Wilde and Pugh, something the filmmaker has constantly denied, and Wilde found herself constantly being asked about the reason previous actor Shia LaBeouf was replaced by Styles.