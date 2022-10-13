Emily Blunt is looking for revenge in the new trailer for “The English”.

Prime Video released a new look at its internationally co-produced Western-drama miniseries on Thursday. The trailer, which clocks in at nearly two-and-a-half-minutes, is rife with tension and discomfort.

READ MORE: First-Look Photos Of Emily Blunt In Prime Video Western ‘The English’

“An epic chase Western, ‘The English’ takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love,” the show’s logline reads. “An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past.

“They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

READ MORE: First-Look Photos Of Emily Blunt In Prime Video Western ‘The English’

Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) stars alongside Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”) in the six episode limited series. “The English” premieres in its entirety in Canada on Nov. 11.