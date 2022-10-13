Orlando Bloom gets vulnerable as he recalls his brush with death.

The actor shared a video to Instagram for UNICEF in support of World Mental Health Day.

The organization posted his video to their account with the caption, “When I was 19 I was told I may never walk again. It was one of the darkest times of my life. This is how I got through it.”

“When I was 19, I fell three floors from a window and broke my back. I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still just intact,” he recalled. “And when I was in hospital, I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again.”

The life-changing moment had the actor rethink his entire life and decide to turn over a new leaf.

“That was really the beginning of what was a long and painful journey for me into recognizing and understanding some of the patterns that had been in my life that had led me to having numerous accidents,” he continued. “And the culmination was breaking my back, which was a near-death experience.”

While he would go on to recover with surgery and intense physical therapy, his recovery period was plagued by mental health issues.

“I would say the months after the fall were quite a dark time/ As somebody who’d sort of always been very active in my life, it felt very restrictive all of a sudden and I was in a lot of pain,” said Bloom. “And I would say that, for me, the injury created time and space for me to look at my life, recognize what was good and great in my life, and the fact that I had this recovery, and then build that into the way that I live my life. Because mental health is particularly challenging because it’s unseen.”

The actor encouraged others to keep their mental health in check and to reach out to others around them.

“It is so important to reach out to people, to talk to people, to find somebody in order to create the possibility for communication that leads to transformation and change,” he added. “It starts with one moment, one conversation, it starts with one question, ‘What’s on your mind?'”

This isn’t the first time the 45-year-old’s has spoken about his life-changing injury.

In 2021 he shared a throwback photo of himself in his back brace as he reminisced about the injury.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” he explained. “Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now🙏)”.