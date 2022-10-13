Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson have a baby on the way.

Gummer and Ronson revealed on Tuesday they are expecting their first child together. It was not so much a verbal declaration but, instead, a simple mosey. Gummer, 36, showed off her baby bump while walking the red carpet with Ronson, 47, at the W Magazine 50th anniversary party in New York City.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Says She’s ‘Over The Moon’

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

(L-R) Samantha Ronson, Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson and Annabelle Dexter-Jones attend W Magazine 50th Anniversary party. — Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Gummer and Ronson tied the knot in an intimate country ceremony on Sept. 4, 2021. The happy couple started dating one year prior.

Ronson teased the pregnancy when sharing a celebrator post about his wife. Gummer could be seen sporting a small baby bump in the August Instagram post.

“When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love,” Ronson previously wrote. “So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love.

READ MORE: Gavin Rossdale’s Daughter Daisy Lowe Is Pregnant With First Child

“Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest.”

“The Newsroom” and “Mr. Robot” actress is the daughter of legendary actress Meryl Streep and American sculptor Don Gummer.