Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight about those stories about her not being able to afford to take a six-month break.

Back in July, outlets covered Sweeney’s The Hollywood Reporter quotes about her not being able to take a lot of time off.

However, she’s since told Elle for the magazine’s 2022 “Women in Hollywood” November issue that her quotes were “taken out of context.”

Sydney Sweeney. Photo: Sharif Hamza

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Addresses Backlash Over Family Photos ‘Turned Into An Absurd Political Statement’

The “Euphoria” actress insisted, “I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said ‘yes.’ And then I was asked why I didn’t have one yet, and I was like, ‘I don’t have time to take even, like, a six-month break.’

“Like, I don’t have time to be able to start this family. I’m working so much and I’m focusing on that right now. And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important.

“I really want to achieve that one day. So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda.”

Sydney Sweeney. Photo: Sharif Hamza

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Looks Back On ‘Euphoria’ Scenes She Was Most Nervous To Film

Sweeney was quoted as saying at the time, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that.

“I don’t have someone supporting me. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, 3 per cent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage.”