People are reading way too much into Victoria Beckham’s tattoo.

Victoria recently removed a tattoo her husband David Beckham’s initials from her wrist. That was enough to spark rumours of marital issues between Victoria, 48, and David, 47. The Spice Girls superstar and fashion designer joined “TODAY” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager chop down the grapevine.

“They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” Beckham told the “TODAY” show. “The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

A simple answer for a simple procedure.

Victoria and David started dating in 1997 after meeting at a charity football match. The celebrity couple were married by the Bishop of Cork at Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland. They share four children together: Brooklyn Beckham, 23, Romero James Beckham, 20, Cruz Beckham, 17, and Harper Seven Beckham, 11.