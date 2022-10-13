Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have officially gone their separate ways.

US Weekly confirmed that seven months after they initially filed for divorce, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars have finalized their divorce.

According to legal documents the two will split the profits of the sale of their Valley Village, California home, which sold for more than $2 million. The rest of their assets will be divided by legal ownership, by whose name those items were purchased under.

READ MORE: Lisa Vanderpump Mourns Her Miniature Horse After ‘Unexpected’ Death

The long-time couple tied the knot in 2016 before realizing they weren’t legally married until 2019.

In March 2022, the stars announced their divorce.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney announced on her Instagram page. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Schwartz echoed the sentiment in his own Instagram post.

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption,” he wrote. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

READ MORE: Stassi Schroeder Revives ‘Straight Up’ Podcast 2 Years After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

As for the reason behind the separation, Maloney cited a change in priorities.

“It just needed to happen. That’s just what everything inside of me was saying. … It got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst,” she explained on the ““You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney” podcast. “For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”