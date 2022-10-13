Click to share this via email

Laverne Cox is a woman of many talents.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star chats to Jennifer Hudson on the latest episode of her talk show.

The pair discuss their love of classical music, with Cox admitting she actually studies opera.

She shares, “I study opera… on and off since 1996, I love opera. I just wanted to study it to see if I could do it.”

Cox adds, “It’s fun and it’s fun to hit high notes,” before praising Hudson for her cover of Giacomo Puccini’s “Nessun dorma” in homage to Aretha Franklin.

Hudson then asks Cox to perform the iconic aria, and she obliges, showing off her impressive voice.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cox also recalls “the ultimate compliment” being mistaken for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open, as well as sharing her “emotional” experience watching the GOAT Serena Williams at her last tennis tournament.