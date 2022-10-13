Freddie Mercury may be gone but Queen lives on.

On Thursday, 31 years following Mercury’s passing, Queen has released a lost track titled “Face It Alone”. The track’s excistence was first revealed by band members Brian May and Roger Taylor in an interview with BBC Radio at the Royal Jubilee concert.

“We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” Taylor said in a press release, “but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

“I’m happy that our team were able to find this track. After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us,” May added. “Yes, Deacy is there too… working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!”

Queen’s “Face It Alone” precedes a new version of The Miracle releasing on Nov. 13. The updated project will be available in an eight-disc Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition box set. The box set will feature a package titled, The Miracle Sessions.

It’s described as, “An hour-plus disc of further previously unreleased recordings, including six unpublished songs. Just as tantalising for fans, the audio includes the band’s candid spoken exchanges on the studio floor in London and Montreux, giving the most revealing window yet into the four members’ creative process and the joy, in-jokes and banter on their return to working together.”

“‘Face It Alone was originally recorded during the band’s historic 1988 sessions for that album, a prolific period which saw the band lay down around 30 tracks, many of which were never released, but remained among those that didn’t make the final album cut. It was rediscovered when the band’s production and archive team returned to those sessions to work on The Miracle box set reissue.”