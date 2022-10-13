Elliot Page has his next project lined up.

The actor is set to executive produce “Backspot”, a cheerleading drama directed by D.W. Waterson.

The indie film is a joint production between Page’s Page Boy Productions and Devery Jacobs’ Night is Y banner, marking the debut film for Page’s studio.

Night is Y was launched with D.W. Waterson as an LGBTQ+ and Indigenous-owned production company in Toronto.

Jacobs stars in the film as Riley, a cheerleader in a competitive squad, as she navigates the world of competitive cheer alongside her teammate Amanda while romance blossoms between the two. Tensions rise as their identities as LGBTQ+ cheerleaders in the spotlight creates friction against their coach’s outdated views.

“We have been working on ‘Backspot’ for the past five years, and we are so thrilled to be able to finally bring it to life,” said Jacobs and Waterson in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “As queer creators, and a former competitive gymnast, we are passionate about telling stories from our communities and are so excited to share this film, highlighting fearless queer athletes.”

Page and fellow executive producer Matt Jordan Smith added, “Our company’s mission is to tell elevated, intersectional stories that explore themes like generational queerness and mental health, and this film does that and so much more. We couldn’t be more excited for D.W.’s masterful skill as a director, in tandem with the star talent of Devery Jacobs, to bring this story to life on screen.”

Joanne Sarazen wrote the script for the film based partially on a story by Waterson.

The name for the film comes from the position of “backspotter” in cheer, who lifts and throws a flyer or top girl during stunts.