There is nothing worse than when your revenge plot gets sidetracked by a group of dangerous robbers.

That is the premise of Russell Crowe’s new movie, “Poker Face”. Crowe stars alongside family members Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth. Pataky and Hemsworth are the wife and younger brother of actor Chris Hemsworth, respectively.

“A yearly high-stakes poker game between childhood friends turns into chaos when the tech billionaire host (Crowe) unveils an elaborate scheme to seek revenge for the ways they’ve betrayed him over the years,” the movie’s logline reads. “But as his plans unfold, a group of thieves hatch plans of their own breaking into the mansion thinking it is empty.

“The old friends quickly band together and the years of playing the game help them win their way through a night of terror.”

Try and read Butler’s “Poker Face” in theatres on Nov. 16. The movie will debut On Demand on Nov. 22.