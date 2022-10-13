Vancouver native Michael Bublé has made no secret of his devotion to his hometown NHL team, and the lifelong Canucks fan has been taking some playful shots at the Toronto Maple Leafs during some recent concerts.

On Tuesday, Bublé was performing in Buffalo, New York, where he donned a Sabres jersey and shared a message with any Canadian fans in the audience.

“Now I know there will be people who came from Ontario to see the show,” said Bublé, pausing for dramatic effect before declaring, “The Maple Leafs can suck it!”

The following night, Bublé took to the stage of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where at one point in the show he put on a Leafs jersey.

Grimacing, he feigned gagging from the jersey.

“Sorry, I love you guys so much,” he said, addressing his Toronto fans. “I’m sorry, it was just a gag reflex. It’s nothing personal,” he joked.

He did, however, offer some conditional support for the Leafs. “Let me just say this,” he said, while still pretending to gag, “if you’re the last Canadian team in the playoffs, I will cheer for you.”