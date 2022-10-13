Fresh off taking the wock to Poland, Lil Yachty is taking his modeling talents to the University of Toronto for a new OVO apparel collection.

The Mableton, Georgia rapper has been recruited by Drake’s fashion house to star in the campaign for their latest collab with the Canadian university.

Dropping tomorrow (Oct. 14), the collection is inspired by “fall in Toronto,” according to a release, and consists of various university clothing staples — from varsity jackets to rugby shirts — all branded with both the UofT emblem and OVO’s iconic owl mascot. This marks the second time OVO and UofT have worked together — they dropped their first apparel collab in Aug. 2021.

Lil Yachty in OVO’s University of Toronto collection — Photo: OVO

Neither is this the first time Yachty and Drake have linked up. They’ve worked together on songs like 2020’s “Oprah’s Bank Account.” Yachty also spent his birthday on Drake’s private jet earlier this year, and starred in a recent campaign for the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s signature sneaker, the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Black & Gold.”

The timing for this latest OVO x UofT couldn’t be better, as Lil Yachty is currently riding a gargantuan wave of hype for his new viral hit, “Poland,” which has enjoyed so much success that the prime minister of Poland himself reportedly reached out to the rapper to extend him an invite to the country.

The latest OVO x UofT collection arrives Oct. 14 in-store and online at OVO.

