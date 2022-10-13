“The Little Mermaid” is doing swimmingly on the journey to its live-action release.

Disney has released the first official poster for the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. The poster features Bailey as Ariel, gazing at sunlight piercing the ocean’s depths.

“The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure,” the movie’s description reads. “The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

“While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy.”

The live-action re-imagination of the iconic Disney animation stars Bailey alongside Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jacob Tremblay (“Room”), Awkwafina (“Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) and Melissa McCarthy (“Bridsmaids”).

“The Little Mermaid” premieres in theatres on May 26, 2023.