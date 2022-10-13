Adam Levine (L) and bassist Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 perform during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adam Levine is unveiling his new single “Ojalá”, a new collab with Maluma and duo The Rudeboyz that marks the Maroon 5 frontman’s first-ever Spanish-language track.

Set to be released later this month, the new single will be accompanied by a music video directed by Diane Martel via talent incubator NEON16 & Sony Music Latin.

Ahead of the new single’s release, Levine teased a snippet of the song on TikTok.

According to a press release, Levine developed a love for Latin music and culture that has continued to grow during the numerous years that he and Maroon 5 toured in Latin America.

On the band’s recent album Jordi, he collaborated with Anuel AA and Tainy on the track “Button”, sparking a desire to sing in Spanish that came to fruition in “Ojalá”.

Back in June, Maluma teased what was then a mystery project when he shared a photo of himself and Levine in a recording studio together.

“Ojalá” is scheduled to drop Oct. 20.