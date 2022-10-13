Rob Schneider reveals Bill Murray wasn’t a fan of his time on “Saturday Night Live”.

In a candid interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show”, he spoke on his experience working with the controversial actor.

Responding to a rumour about Robert Shaw being infamously difficult to work with on “Jaws”, Schneider compared him to Murray.

“That’s the same thing with Bill Murray,” he shared. “I won’t say who the filmmaker was, but ‘Bill Murray is gonna come, he’s gonna change the…dialogue. He’s gonna change things, and it’s gonna be great, but you don’t know who you’re gonna get. Which Bill Murray you’re gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you’re gonna get the tough Bill Murray?’ He’s super nice to fans. He wasn’t very nice to us. …He wasn’t very — he hated us on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething.”

The comedian had a theory about why Murray seemed to hate cast members like Chris Farley immediately.

“He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” Schneider claimed. “I don’t know exactly, but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 percent.”

Murray seemed to also take issue with Adam Sandler.

“[Murray] just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like…as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up,” said Schneider.

The “Ghostbusters” actor appeared on “SNL” from 1976-1980 and returned to host the show several times since then. Schneider was on the show between 1990-1994 during two of Murray’s appearances.

He did claim the comedian seemed to hate him less than the cast members at least.

Murray has recently come under fire after accusations of “inappropriate” behaviour with a female staffer on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut “Being Mortal”. He’s said to have reached a settlement with the “much younger” women of over $100,000.