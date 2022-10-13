Viewers have watched Netflix continually raise its subscription fee in recent years, but now the streamer is set to introduce a new version that will cost significantly less — for those who don’t mind sitting through some commercials, that is.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Netflix introduced its new “Basic with Ads” package.

“Basic with Ads also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers — the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ad experience,” notes the Netflix release.

The ads will be either be 15 or 30 seconds in length, and will play before and during shows and movies, with an average of four to five minutes of ads each hour.

As the press release succinctly puts it, the “Basic with Ads” package offers “everything people love about Netflix at a lower price, with a few ads in between.”

The release also notes that “a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which we’re working on,” while there will also be “no ability to download titles.”



According to Exclaim!, The “Basic with Ads” package will launch in Canada on Nov. 1, for a cost of $5.99 per month, ahead of the U.S. launch on Nov. 4.