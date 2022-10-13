Scarlett Johansson is recalling how some orgasmic voice recordings she made for her role in “Her” caused co-star Joaquin Phoenix to leave the set because he couldn’t get through the scene without cracking up.

During her recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast (via IndieWire), Johansson looked back on the faux orgasm she recorded for the movie, in which she voiced a compuerized telephone operating system with whom Phoenix’s character falls in love.

During a crucial scene in which Phoenix’s character and Johansson’s computerized voice have phone sex, Phoenix was required to respond to a recording of Johansson pretending to climax.

“We tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it,” Johansson said.

“He left the studio. He needed a break,” she continued.

“You don’t want to hear your voice ever. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having an orgasm,” she added. “You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm — ew. It’s so gross. It was so bizarre.”