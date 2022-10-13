Megan Thee Stallion will be doing double duty this week on “Saturday Night Live”, and ahead of her hosting debut, the show dropped some new promos.

In the clips, the “Sweetest Pie” singer is joined by “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner, who mimics Megan’s into by calling herself “Heidi Thee Gardner” — until Megan shuts her down.

In another promo, Megan announces she’ll be host and musical guest, to which Gardener adds, “It’s gonna be an awesome show, all we have to do is write it.”

“Wait,” Megan interjects, “the show ain’t written yet?”

“Nope,” declares Gardner.

“But it’s already Thursday,” Megan reminds her.

“Yup,” Gardner notes, prompting Meg to ask, “We got people working on that, right?”

“Nope,” Gardner responds.

Megan Thee Stallion will be host and musical guest on the next “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.