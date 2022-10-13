With the release of the Ryan Murphy-produced true-crime series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, family members of some of the notorious serial killer’s victims are expressing their displeasure with the dramatization.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, who was murdered by Dahmer, told The Guardian that while she didn’t watch the entire series, she takes issue with the way events are depicted because “it didn’t happen like that.”

Hughes blasted the show, adding, “I don’t see how they can do that. I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there.”

Hughes is among the 17 victims of Dahmer, portrayed by “American Horror Story” regular Evan Peters.

She’s not the only family member of a Dahmer victim to slam the show. Rita Isbell, sister of victim Errol Lindsey, wrote an essay for Insider about how it felt to watch her family’s story play out.

According to Isbell, she was “never contacted about the show” — even though her powerful 1992 victim statement against Dahmer is featured in one of the episodes.

In addition, Eric Perry, Lindsey’s cousin, took to Twitter to confirm that his family was “pissed” about the show, and wondered why Dahmer’s story needed to be told yet again. “It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what?” he tweeted. “How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”