Liam Neeson has demonstrated his particular set of skills in countless “Taken” movies, but he may soon be demonstrating his flair for comedy in a reboot of one of the biggest comedy film franchises of the late 1980s and early ’90s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neeson is reportedly in talks to star in a reboot of “The Naked Gun”, the 1988 comedy that spawned two sequels, “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear” and “The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult”.

The films, spun off from the short-lived cult-hit TV comedy “Police Squad”, starred Canada’s own Leslie Nielsen as bumbling cop Frank Drebin, who managed to solve cases despite his utter ineptitude.

Photo by Ron Phillips/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

While THR points out that talks are still in the early stages, Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island is onboard to direct.

Details about the potential reboot’s plot, notes THR, “are being kept under wraps.”

During a recent interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, Neeson revealed he’d been offered the “Naked Gun” reboot, and expressed his interest in starring in a comedy.