Lauren Dern is rooting for a “Big Little Lies” return. ET’s Cassie DiLaura spoke to Dern at the 2023 Spring-Summer Ralph Lauren fashion show Thursday night, where she said that she’s “keeping hope alive” for the third season of the beloved HBO series.

“I’m gonna be shy about it,” Dern teased. “I mean, we would all love nothing more, we’re like family — just very lucky.”

“I say, let’s hold out hope,” she added. “Let’s keep asking, it might just come true.”

Fellow ‘Big Little Lies” alum, Kathryn Newton, shared a similar sentiment when speaking to ET Thursday, telling DiLaura to tell Dern, “You better tell her how bad you want it.”

She continued, “My makeup artist was telling me how much she loved the show. I loved the show. It did a lot for my career, working with great actors and a great story. Did a lot for TV — so, I would love to do it again.”

Newton also gave a shout-out to her TV mom, Reese Witherspoon, adding, “Oh, I’d be down. Oh, yeah. Let’s go, Reese!”

“Big Little Lies” aired for two seasons, from 2017 to 2019, and touted an all-star cast, including Dern, Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and more.

Kidman, Witherspoon and more BLL alums have shared their ideas for a season 3 since the show came to an end in 2019, but nothing has come to fruition.

HBO Programming President Casey Bloys addressed a possible third season of the series at the network’s summer TCA presentation in July 2019, just days after the show’s season two finale.