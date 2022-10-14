Dwayne Johnson got the Toronto Maple Leafs chant wrong on Thursday night, but fans didn’t mind in the slightest.
The Rock made a surprise appearance during Thursday’s home opener, which saw the Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 3-2.
The actor was seen on camera bursting through the tunnel donning a Leafs jersey, saying: “What’s up Toronto? We’re gonna do this right. Here we go.”
He then started a “Let’s go Leafs” chant; different from the usual “Go Leafs Go” one. However, fans in the Scotiabank Arena quickly got on board and joined in with him.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets the @MapleLeafs fans hype in Toronto. 🤘
via: @NHL pic.twitter.com/n20KqR8cka
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2022
I just heard @TheRock say “Let’s Go Leafs” folks that means it’s the Cup year. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/cmDyDkcyeJ
— John Sharkman (@JohnSharkman) October 14, 2022
.@TheRock is in the building for Caps-Maple Leafs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2VKHhU0nP1
— ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2022
See more of the reaction below.
Can The Rock skate, and if so, is he available to play goal?
— 🅻aurel 🎃💖💜💙 (@brightestcolour) October 14, 2022
The Rock could literally start any chat and nobody would have the guts to correct him and understandably so. https://t.co/C0vT4jHelh
— Tohn Javares (@_PyjamaBoy) October 14, 2022
I don't care if leafs win this game because I can now have a ringtone of the rock chanting let's go leafs
— Justin Drummond (Taylors version) (@eldrummundo) October 14, 2022
Look, if The Rock says it's Let's Go Leafs? It's Leafs Go Leafs now.
I don't make the rules. https://t.co/2Uqr1hcRsP
— Tougie24 (@Tougie24) October 14, 2022
If the Rock says it’s “Let’s Go Leafs”, that is the new chant. They won’t change the damn goal song, so we might as well change something!
— Matt LaBelle (@mattlabelle) October 14, 2022
Of all things I was expecting at a Leafs game, I wasn't expecting to see THE ROCK@TheRock pic.twitter.com/MSvTbZ5LW7
— X – Vin 👊 (@VinSharma95) October 14, 2022
Johnson later took to Twitter to thank Toronto “for the passion, energy and mana.”
It’s the thing I thrive on.
Passion.
Thank you Toronto for the passion, energy & mana.
Love U back 💙#BlackAdamRocksCanada 🇨🇦#BlackAdam https://t.co/SMsw3Edx6c
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 14, 2022
The star has been in the city to promote his new flick “Black Adam”.