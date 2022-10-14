Dwayne Johnson got the Toronto Maple Leafs chant wrong on Thursday night, but fans didn’t mind in the slightest.

The Rock made a surprise appearance during Thursday’s home opener, which saw the Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 3-2.

The actor was seen on camera bursting through the tunnel donning a Leafs jersey, saying: “What’s up Toronto? We’re gonna do this right. Here we go.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ In DC’s Future Universe, Talks Possibility Of A Marvel Crossover 

He then started a “Let’s go Leafs” chant; different from the usual “Go Leafs Go” one. However, fans in the Scotiabank Arena quickly got on board and joined in with him.

See more of the reaction below.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans At ‘Black Adam’ Screening

Johnson later took to Twitter to thank Toronto “for the passion, energy and mana.”

The star has been in the city to promote his new flick “Black Adam”.