Everyone’s favourite pop-punk superstars are back from the dead.

On Friday, blink-182 released “Edging”, their first new single in a decade featuring band members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.

Despite all that time, the band haven’t missed a beat, with the song exhibiting blink-182’s taste for raunchy, rude, tongue-in-cheek jokes, and sounding right in line with their classic style.

“I’m a punk rock kid/I came from hell with a curse/She tried to pray it away/So I f**ked her in church/Don’t you know,” they sing early in the song.

The band also shared that the official music video, directed by Cole Bennett, will be released by Saturday.

It was announced earlier this week that DeLonge would be reuniting with his former bandmates for the first time since 2015, with plans for a new world tour started next spring, and a new album on the way.

DeLonge formed the band with Hoppus in 1992, but left in 2015 in order to found the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, which has the goal to “reach transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience.”

During his absence, Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba took over DeLonge’s role in the band, appearing on their two most recent albums.

In a post on Instagram following the announcement of the reunion, DeLonge teased that the upcoming studio album is “the best album of our career.”