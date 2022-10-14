Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are getting Halloween started early.

On Thursday night, the friends got dressed up as witches, complete with black outfits and green makeup, to go out for pizza.

Jenner shared a hilarious video of the escapade on TikTok, joking in the caption, “loves a 3rd wheel.”

“My friends took me to go get pizza,” Jenner says in the video, joking of the outfits, “Casual!”

She later wondered aloud, “Why is everybody starting at us?”

“I don’t know,” Bieber said. “I feel like we’re just so normal.”

They also showed off all the Halloween decorations at the pizza place, before posing together and then eating the pie.