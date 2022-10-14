Nicki Minaj receives the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday, August 28th, 2022.

Nicki Minaj isn’t thrilled about the Grammys moving her song “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap to the pop category.

The rapper took to social media Thursday to tweet about the Recording Academy’s decision, as well as sharing a 17-minute long video on Instagram.

Numerous social media users jumped to Minaj’s defence after she questioned why the Grammys had made their decision, with some insisting that they took her out of the rap category because they clearly wanted somebody specific to win.

@RecordingAcad should be transparent on how they made the decision. MC Hammer sampled Super Freak & was nominated in the rap category. They screwed @NICKIMINAJ on this one. Show receipts or lose what credibility may be left. https://t.co/g401eW12jt — Troy (@justcallmetroy) October 14, 2022

Minaj posted:

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

She continued of anyone criticizing her:

Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged. ♥️🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

And Barbz, there’s no need to be angry. This is simply an open discussion/healthy dialogue. Independent thinking is what makes us human beings! 😘♥️🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

The musician then said on Instagram, “If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention. And by the way, this is not to say any song is bad or any female rapper is bad,” Variety reported.

“I always say this: Any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f**king proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”

Minaj added, referencing Latto’s hit “Big Energy”: “If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy’. If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same with ‘Big Energy’. Right? Same producers on both songs, by the way, if you want to talk about it. So let’s keep s**t fair.”

She went on, “Now what do you think is gonna happen when they start voting on these pop categories? And it’s a bunch of people, white or wherever they’re from, or older, and they have to decide between Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles, or Nicki Minaj and Adele? That’s purposely designed so Nicki is not in the (rap) category that we don’t want any competition in. Put her in there (in pop) so she has more competition and less of a chance to win.”

The star continued, “They stay moving the goalposts when it comes to me because in order for them to uplift the people who they want to shine, the people who these corporate giants can make the money off of, the people who control a lot of things behind the scenes, they have to elevate someone that they profit off.

“There is an agenda because I am not signed to a 360, and for years, there was a certain label that had to pay me nonstop for their features.”

Minaj questioned, “Excuse me, Grammy board. Tell us everybody who made this decision.”