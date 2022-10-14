Drake is celebrating his Spotify streaming milestone in a special way.

The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of himself posing with an FC Barcelona jersey featuring his OVO Sound logo that the team will be wearing for their game against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Drake gushed that the whole thing “doesn’t feel real but it is 😂🤷🏽‍♂️” in his Instagram caption.

The team will be donning the kit, that features the number 50 on the back, at the La Liga El Clásico match to celebrate Drake’s achievement of being the first artist to reach 50 billion streams.

Speaking about the collaboration, Marc Hazan, VP Partnerships, Spotify said: “We were really excited to celebrate one of the biggest games of the year and mark Drake’s milestone as the first artist to reach 50 billion streams.

“We’ve always said that we want this partnership to be a celebration of fans, players and artists on a global stage — and there’s no bigger stage than El Clásico.”