It looks like Harrison Ford may have found his next franchise.

This week, reports began circulating that the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” star is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thunderbolt Ross.

Jeff Sneider shared the news on Twitter, and it was also reported by /Film, claiming that Ford’s character will be introduced in the next “Captain America” movie before appearing in an upcoming “Thunderbolts” film.

UPDATE via THE HOT MIC podcast: We're hearing Harrison Ford HAS, in fact, been cast as Gen. Thunderbolt Ross, who is expected to make his first appearance in… CAPTAIN AMERICA 4.https://t.co/lCaywJyP6G — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) October 13, 2022

Gen. Ross was previously played in the MCU by actor William Hurt, who passed away earlier this year. He had first appeared in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk”, and went on to make appearances in “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow”.

In the comics, Ross heads up the antihero team known as the Thunderbolts. He has also been depicted as turning into the Red Hulk.

“Thunderbolts” is currently scheduled to hit theatres July 26, 2024.