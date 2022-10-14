Ke Huy Quan has been receiving Oscar buzz for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, but during a recent visit to the Warner Bros. lot he returned to the scene of one of the most beloved projects from his past when he stopped by the soundstage where “The Goonies” was filmed.

“First time back to Warner Brothers’ stage 16 in 36 years,” Quan wrote in the caption for some photos from his visit that he posted on Instagram.

“This stage is where we filmed the pirate ship scene in ‘The Goonies.’ I got a bit emotional as all my wonderful memories of my Goonies Gang came flooding back. Fun trivia fact: the floor of this stage opens up and goes down 40 ft deep,” he added.

Quan was cast in “The Goonies” as Richard “Data” Wang, an aspiring inventor with admiration for James Bond.

Meanwhile, Quan recently revisited another of his iconic roles when he reunited with his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-star Harrison Ford, having played Indiana Jones’ young sidekick Short Round in the 1984 sequel to “Raiders of the Last Ark”.