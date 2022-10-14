Get ready to party with a reboot of one of the hottest big-screen hits of 1990.

On Friday, a new trailer dropped for “House Party”, a new reboot produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, starring Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi a.k.a. Kid Cudi. Executive producers include Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson.

“Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together,” reads the synopsis.

“Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads — and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners — the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away,” the synopsis continues.

“In a ‘what the hell?’ move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong?” adds the synopsis. “How about a time traveling DJ, undependable security, a runaway guest list, one borrowed Lamborghini, angry rival promoters, a stolen championship ring, escalating property damage, an angry koala…? But also, one outrageous ride stacked with double-take cameos and timeless throwback tracks, R-rated comedy and two friends worth cheering for… you have to see to believe. After all, a night like this doesn’t come around more than once.”

The 1990 original which starred Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of the popular hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play.

“House Party” hits theatres on Jan. 13, 2023.