“Sister Act 3” is on the way.

Whoopi Goldberg, who played Deloris in the beloved ’90s flicks, was asked about the upcoming sequel during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on Thursday’s episode of his Comedy Central talk series “Hell of a Week”.

Goldberg insisted, “It is happening. It takes everything a very long time. We should get the script by the end of this month.

“Hopefully we’ll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later,” “The View” panellist went on.

“I’m going to ask for Keke [Palmer] to come in. I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what’s her name?… Nicki [Minaj]! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody.

“I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

Palmer recently fuelled rumours she’d be involved in the film by sharing a fan-made poster for “Sister Act 3”.

The fake teaser also included Bette Midler’s name.

“God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. [Disney], this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay,” Palmer, who previously pitched herself to Goldberg for the flick during an appearance on “The View”, joked.