Beyoncé is clapping back at the claims of an art director who complained he wasn’t paid for his work on the album cover for her latest album, Renaissance.

As E! News reports, art and fashion designer Nusi Quero took to Instagram to allege that he wasn’t paid by Beyoncé’s stylist; he subsequently deleted the post.

A rep for the singer, however, issued a response refuting his claims — and offered proof that he had indeed been paid.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Responds After Right Said Fred Call Her ‘Arrogant’ For Sampling Song Allegedly Without Asking

“It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” the singer’s rep told E! News in a statement. “In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.”

The statement added, “We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part.”

READ MORE: Beyoncé Stars In Captivating New Video For Tiffany & Co. Set To ‘Summer Renaissance’

However, the rep continued, “After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts. A physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022.”